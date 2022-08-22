Giant Dragon Egg Makes An Appearance In Victoria

Foxtel owned streaming service Binge has unleashed a life-sized dragon egg into the wilds of Australia as part of a celebration for the upcoming release of House of The Dragon, a Game of Thrones Prequel series.

The egg, which sits at four by two meters in size, was first found seemingly washed up on the Great Ocean Road Beach in Anglesea and has since been moved to Federation Square in Melbourne.

Australian creative agency Thinkerbell was responsible for the campaign.

The display in Melbourne was available for public viewing over the weekend, featuring an adult dragon’s eye watching over the egg, silhouettes of dragons flying over surrounding buildings and the siren song of dragons.

Users were also invited to download the DracARys app, which allowed them to hatch their own virtual dragon in augmented reality, and raise it as a pet from home.

House of The Dragon, which debuts today on Foxtel and Binge, is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood.

The new show is exclusive to Foxtel and Binge in Australia and is set to be a major subscriber magnet.

“It’s been three long years since the Game of Thrones finale went to air and fans have been eagerly awaiting the prequel set 200 years prior,” said Binge executive director Alison Hubert-Burns.

“Now the wait is over with the year’s biggest show – House of the Dragon – only days away from launch, streaming on BINGE from Monday 22 august at 11am AEST – same time as the U.S.”

“The arrival of the giant dragon egg on Anglesea Beach is a timely reminder for Aussie fans that the dragon takeover has begun! We invite all Melbourians to come and witness the egg for themself before jumping onto BINGE this coming Monday to watch the first episode of House of The Dragon”.