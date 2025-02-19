Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes

Latest News by Chris Griffith Share
X

Code found in a recent software update suggests that Google intends supporting backlighting modes at the system level for Chromecast and Streamer units.

You mightn’t feel that more backlighting options on TV remotes is the most exciting tech news of the day.

Remote controls have existed since the 1870s, TV remotes since the 1950s (one of the first was called Lazy Bones), and backlighting came with the addition of LEDs on remotes.

But if you’ve struggled in the dark late at night to press the pause button in the middle of a favourite movie, you might appreciate the increased possibility of backlighting on coming Google devices.

googletvbacklit Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
Google code specifies new backlighting modes. Photo: AFTVnews

AFTVnews discovered the code for three backlighting options in a Google TV operating system upgrade.

You can choose ‘Never’ which turns the backlighting off or select ‘Standard’ to have any key you press illuminate for five seconds.

If you are a reasonably efficient typist, the backlighting will remain on until you have pressed all your selected keys with ‘Standard’.

‘Scheduled’ mode will only activate backlighting during the night, from 6pm to 6am.

There’s no clarity as to which Google Chromecast or TV Streamer models will support Google device backlit remotes, for that we’ll have to wait. At this stage, it is just code.

FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
728x90 Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
Haier 728x90 1 Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
Litheaudio 728x90 Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
728x90 Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
728x90 we see oled CN Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
Westan 728x90px Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
728 x 90 Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
hitachi banner 728x90 Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
denon perl white 728x90 1 Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
Previous Post

Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products

Lenovo Launches Portable Wi-Fi 6 Hotspot Device

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

EXCLUSIVE:Harvey Norman To Launch Hubbl TV, Puck At JB Hi Fi
Microsoft Begins Forcing Windows 11 Security & AI Updates
Logitech Adds Speakerphone To New Dock