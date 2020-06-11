Google has acknowledged customer complaints concerning the unstable Bluetooth connectivity of its Pixel Buds earbuds, advising an update is in the works and on the way.

Spotted by 9to5Google on a Google support forum, an employee affirms the company has “heard” users, with an update to improve the Pixel Buds’ connectivity landing in coming weeks – no definitive date was offered.

The news follows widely broadcast consumer ire around audio dropouts associated with the wireless earbuds, differing according to handsets paired and more.

Google is also set to release a software update (Firmware: 296) which will decrease an audio hissing/static noise many consumers vocalised.







The support forum outlines various levels of customer difficulty, and Google has urged consumers to keep offering feedback as it seeks to resolve the issues.

As an update to the original support forum acknowledgment, the same Google employee has advised improvements will seek to address; phone call cut outs, autorecovery when one (or both) buds lose connection, plus media playback stability.

The highly anticipated Google Pixel Buds were the company’s first true wireless earbuds, and were poised to rival the success of Apple’s HomePods in iPhone/iOS market for Android devices.