Google is set to remove support for Google Assistant on smartwatches running older versions of Wear OS, and users’ with Wear OS 2 will soon need to upgrade the hardware if they wish to continue using Google Assistant.

The news was revealed through the latest version of the Wear OS companion app on Android.

“Google Assistant support on this watch is ending soon. Please upgrade to a newer watch that supports Google Assistant and runs Wear OS 3 or later.”

Wear OS 3 has a dedicated app for Google Assistant thanks to the Play Store, whereas older versions require the companion app.

2 InLine WearOS FaceDisplay BlogPost Google Assistant To Leave Older Wear OS Watches

This also means watches from Casio, Fossil, LG, Misfit, Mobvoi, Motorola, Tag Heuer, Oppo, and Xiaomi will suddenly be without Google Assistant, even though some were released as recently as 2020.

There was no indication in the notification claiming when Google Assistant will be turned off, but it’s speculated to be around the time Google is set to release the next generation Pixel Watch, around October.

This will be the first home grown to launch with Wear OS 4, with the OS launching on the Galaxy Watch 6 range last month.

