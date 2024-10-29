Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones

In August this year, Google showcased its newest range of Pixel 9 devices including one standard model, the Pixel 9, and three Pro models: the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, all of which are now available in Australia.

However, Google has now offered customers the chance to purchase refurbished Pixel phones through its new Certified Refurbished Phone programme.

The programme is currently being rolled out in the US and will provide more affordable choices when it comes to Pixel phones.

Google is offering previous generations of Pixel phones at the Google Store — from the Pixel 6 series onward — with discounts of up to 40 per cent less than the original retail price.

The current range of refurbished Pixel phones includes the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6a.

The company explains the work that a phone undergoes in order to be a Certified Refurbished Pixel. It says that it inspects the battery, housing, and screens for any imperfections. If any phones need work, technicians only use authentic Google parts for the repairs.

Each phone gets the latest Android software before being packaged in a new box, and comes with a compatible charger. The result, the company says, is “a Pixel phone that’s as close to new as possible.”

Purchasing a Certified Refurbished phone through the Google Store also allows customers to get free shipping and returns.

Additionally, these refurbished phones come with the same one-year limited warranty and full customer support that it offers on a new Pixel phone.

The company has positioned its Certified Refurbished Phone program as a part of its efforts around meeting its “sustainability goals” and also “reducing electronic waste.”