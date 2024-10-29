Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

In August this year, Google showcased its newest range of Pixel 9 devices including one standard model, the Pixel 9, and three Pro models: the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, all of which are now available in Australia.

However, Google has now offered customers the chance to purchase refurbished Pixel phones through its new Certified Refurbished Phone programme.

The programme is currently being rolled out in the US and will provide more affordable choices when it comes to Pixel phones.

Google is offering previous generations of Pixel phones at the Google Store — from the Pixel 6 series onward — with discounts of up to 40 per cent less than the original retail price.

The current range of refurbished Pixel phones includes the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel Pro 7 3 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones

 

The company explains the work that a phone undergoes in order to be a Certified Refurbished Pixel. It says that it inspects the battery, housing, and screens for any imperfections. If any phones need work, technicians only use authentic Google parts for the repairs.

Each phone gets the latest Android software before being packaged in a new box, and comes with a compatible charger. The result, the company says, is “a Pixel phone that’s as close to new as possible.”

Purchasing a Certified Refurbished phone through the Google Store also allows customers to get free shipping and returns.

Google Pixel 6 review best features Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones

 

Additionally, these refurbished phones come with the same one-year limited warranty and full customer support that it offers on a new Pixel phone.

The company has positioned its Certified Refurbished Phone program as a part of its efforts around meeting its “sustainability goals” and also “reducing electronic waste.”

728x90 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
BlueAnt 4SQM X5iPartySpeaker 728x90px Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
hitachi banner 728x90 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
728x90 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
728X90 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
Litheaudio 728x90 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
Haier 728x90 1 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
728x90 Iconic Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
HALLOWEEN 2024 Banner 728x90px Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
Middleton 728x90px Product Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
QUEEN 728x90 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
Whatmough 728x90 Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
728x90 yoga pro 7i Google Begins Offering Certified Refurbished Pixel Phones
Previous Post

Is Samsung Developing A 324MP Camera For Galaxy?

New Recycling Tech Could Lower Cost Of Samsung TVs

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Nike Tease Self-Lacing Shoes
Acer All-In-Ones Aiming For IMacs
GeForce GPUs Crippled By Windows 11 Update