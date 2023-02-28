Google’s New Android Phone And Watch Features

Google are coming to the party when it comes to new features, with Google Drive now offering freehand annotation on Android phones and tablets to mark PDFs. As well as that, Google Meet users get noise cancellation on the same devices.

Added to this, if you’re using the Gboard keyboard, there’s a new Emoji Kitchen, which is a place to mash up, remix and share emoji combos as stickers.

Chrome Android users will also have access to page zoom, starting in Chrome Beta before general release. You’ll be able to increase content size 300 per cent when using the Chrome browser.

If you already roll with Chrome Beta, access this feature now through Settings > Accessibility in the Chrome browser app.

There are more Android and Wear OS features on the way, too, though Google are only plugging them as “coming soon”.

Google Wallet is said to be getting tap-to-pay animations, including happy penguins that will confirm your payment.

Google Keep users will have a single note widget, allowing you to manage notes and to-do lists through one home screen widget, which will show reminders, background colours and images that have been added to notes from the app, while synching to your smartwatch.

Wear OS users will also gain two new sound and display modes to improve watch accessibility.

Meanwhile, mono-audio limits disorientation caused by split-audio, and colour-connection and grayscale modes allow for further options in display.

Also, Chromebook users will get Fast Pair, and if you already have headphones attached to your Android phone, Chromebooks will pair them automatically if in range.