Google Chrome Is Now Able To Detect Typos In URLs

The feature is yet to appear on Chrome on macOS.

Google announced this change is part of a larger accessibility update and will first arrive on desktop before moving to mobile in the “coming months.”

Google Chrome is now able to check for typos in URLs and display suggested websites based on what it thinks you mean.

Google have also revealed new updates to its Live Caption feature that can transcribe what someone is saying in real time.

Now users will be able to type responses during a phone call and have it read out loud to the caller. This feature will first appear on the “latest” Pixel devices, then on older Pixel phones and other Android devices.

The company is also planning to roll out an optimised captions box on Android tablets and add Live Caption support for French, Italian, and German on the Pixel 4 & 5, along with other Android devices.

Google Maps will also be getting an update that makes its wheelchair-accessible icon visible to everyone.