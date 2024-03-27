Google Claims Chrome For Snapdragon Notebooks Is Faster

Google’s new version of Chrome for Window notebooks, which run Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, has been claimed to show “a dramatic performance improvement.” This new version of Chrome is now available for download.

Qualcomm has said the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset will surpass the speed of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 range.

Google views the history it has with Qualcomm as a perk.

The Senior Vice President at Google, Hiroshi Lockheimer said, “Our close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will help ensure that Chrome users get the best possible experience while browsing the Web on current ARM-compatible PCs.”

The first Snapdragon X Elite PCs are expected to launch mid this year, powered by 12 Oryon cores, with double the CPU performance of Intel’s 13th Gen Core i7-1360P and i7-1355U, while using 68% less power, according to Qualcomm.

The chipset is based on a 4nm design fabricated by TSMC, with typical clock speeds ranging between 3.8GHz and 4.3GHz.

Qualcomm also claims most Windows games will run at almost full speed without needing to tweak code or change assets.

