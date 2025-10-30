Google Confirms New Fitbit Hardware and AI Health Coach for 2026

Google has confirmed that new Fitbit hardware will launch in 2026, ending a multi-year drought in the fitness tracker lineup and signaling a major new phase for the brand.

The announcement came alongside the rollout of Fitbit’s Gemini-powered AI health coach and redesigned app,.

During the Fitbit Coach preview, Google stated it is “launching new Fitbit hardware next year,” underscoring plans to position Fitbit as the affordable, fitness-focused alternative to the Pixel Watch. The new devices will follow the Fitbit Charge 6 from 2023 and could include a refreshed tracker or even an “ultra” fitness smartwatch built on Wear OS, though Google is unlikely to revive a standalone Fitbit smartwatch line.

The upcoming hardware and AI-driven software together mark Fitbit’s biggest update since Google’s acquisition, creating a more personalized and adaptive experience. The Gemini-powered health coach is built into an entirely redesigned Fitbit app and functions as an opt-in, conversational assistant that tailors workout plans and wellness advice using user data, available equipment, and training goals. Early testers can chat via text or voice, and the system adjusts plans dynamically based on feedback, injuries, or schedule changes.

Fitbit says nutrition and cycle tracking will arrive later, and the full coach rollout is expected “next year.” To address safety concerns, Google consulted clinicians and fitness experts to ensure the AI refers users to healthcare professionals when appropriate.

The new Fitbit hardware is expected to continue emphasising long battery life, lightweight design, and cross-platform compatibility – features that contrast sharply with the Android-centric, daily-charging Pixel Watch 4, which starts at $679. Together, the updates create clear product differentiation within Google’s wearable portfolio, appealing to fitness-first consumers who want smarter, more affordable devices without switching ecosystems.

Access to the Fitbit Coach preview requires a Premium subscription.