Google Drive Update Enhances Foldables & Tablets

Android foldables and tablets have been greatly improved via Google Drive’s latest update, making it easier for users to manage files and navigate.

The company revealed the Google Drive app now looks similar to the web version. Above documents now are tappable links of the folder hierarchy.

First up is a new user-friendly navigation system allowing users to understand their location within Google Drive and navigate through complex folder structures.

It provides detailed information about files, including the last modification date, and storage space of the file.

Next is an update to the adherence of Google’s Material Design 3 guidelines, which offer a visually cohesive experience, and the attention to design detail enhances the overall app interaction. In grid view, files are previewed in their own cards, which match the new design language used in other Google apps, including Gmail.

It’s set to become accessible to Scheduled Release domains on November 27th, promising to be available to all customers of Google Workspace, as well as those with personal Google accounts. It’s already available to Rapid Release domains.

Google Workspace users can also take action on Drive requests and comments directly from Google Chat. Action can be taken on Docs, Sheets, and Slide files without having to leave the app.