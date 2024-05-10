Google Find My Device Works When A Pixel Is Powered Down

Google launched a new Find My Device network in North America last month, and has just revealed that it can still locate a Pixel device for several hours after it has powered down.

At the time, it was confirmed Pixel 8 and 8 Pro users would gain a bonus feature, the ability to locate their phone when its offline or powered down, but the explanation of the technology used to do so was limited and Google said it was due to “specialised Pixel hardware.”

The feature has slowly been appearing on other Pixel 8 devices, including the new Pixel 8a.

Google has also been sending notifications to Pixel 8 devices signed up through the Find My Device app.

Google also explained in a related support page that the user will need to have the device set to “With network in high-traffic areas only” or “With network in all areas” with the app.

Additionally, Bluetooth and Location must be turned on.

All devices in the network will use Bluetooth to scan for nearby devices and send secure location information where detected.

Currently, this feature is only available in the US and Canada, with the UK being next on the list for rollout.

It remains unclear if this feature will make its way to Australia, or when this will happen.

The Google Pixel 8a was recently announced by the company and features the company’s signature Tensor chipset, integrated AI, ongoing security updates, and is reportedly the cheaper alternative to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Australians can preorder the Pixel 8a from May 8, and it will be available in stores from May 14.

It will be available from the Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, and Harvey Norman. Phone plans are available from Telstra and Optus.

The Pixel 8a will retail for A$849 (128GB) or A$949 (256GB), and comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display, a 4,400mAh battery, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal storage, a dual rear camera setup (64MP wide and 13MP ultra-wide), a 13MP front camera, Android 14, 5G, and an IP67 water resistance rating.

Additionally, Google has announced its primary tool for its open ecosystem, Android Studio will get its own version of Pixel Feature Drops.

As reported on the Android Developers Blog, Google’s new Android Studio Koala Feature Drop will bring a range of new features including a revamped sign-in flow, device UI setting shortcuts, and a new Gemini API template for incorporating AI into apps.

Android Studio Koala (2024.1.1) will be available from Q3 2024, and the Koala Feature Drop (2024.1.2) will be available from Q4 2024.