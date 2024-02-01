Google Has Another Fitbit Software Problem

Fitbit now a Google owned Company has denied claims that a recent update has nobbled hundreds of their fitness trackers despite official forums being awash with complaints and retailers getting returns.

The software update issued in December 2023 has left many devices unusable with many discovering the problems during the recent holiday break.

One customer told the BBC the update had rendered theirs “useless”.

“We’re still investigating this issue but can confirm it is not due to the recent firmware update,” a spokesperson for Google, which owns Fitbit, said.

The only problem is that the spokesperson did not offer any alternative explanation with some now suspecting a major hardware problem.

Another problem is “very short battery life” according to some users.

“Users should continue to update their devices to the latest firmware and contact Fitbit Customer service at help.fitbit.com if they encounter any issues,” they added.

Users on Fitbit’s own forums however are adamant the software change is to blame, with some Charge 5 users urging against installing the update, and describing how their devices no longer work properly, if at all.

“Basically, it’s useless now, the battery’s dead,” one user complained.

He said previously his device was “working really well” and was “easily” able to last seven days per charge – and said the thought the software update was to blame.

“I don’t really see why hundreds of other people would be having the same problem after installing the update if it wasn’t.”

Recently Google parted Company with the founder of Google.

Earlier this month, Google laid off hundreds of staff at Fitbit, with co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman reportedly among those to leave.

Another user said, “I noticed the battery started discharging immediately – it wouldn’t hold its charge,” he said.

“The battery was completely dead. I contacted customer services for the online chat, and all they would do is talk me through factory-resetting the device, which wouldn’t help.

“Then I logged on to the forums and asked for help there and found that other people were having the problem, and it was completely being ignored by Fitbit.”

Fitbit’s forums are full of similar complaints, some made only this week.