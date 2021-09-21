Google Has Two Foldable Phones In The Works

It seems that foldable phones are the next big thing in tech.

Google is launching the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro later this year, but maybe these updates to an already popular range are simply red herrings to keep heat away from its biggest surprise: the Pixel Fold, which, according to esteemed leaker Evan Blass, is also coming soon.

It may seem like a knee-jerk reaction to the positive press Samsung has been getting for its range of foldables, but obviously these things take years of development before being brought to the market.

Google has been working on its own foldable device for two years, according to Blass, and it will be coming before the end of the year. Its codename within the Google world is ‘Passport’.

Mention of the phone was discovered in code for Google’s upcoming Android 12.1, and while we can bet it will use Google’s own Tensor chip, and the same LTPO OLED panel as found in the Flip3 and Fold3, that’s the only information we have.

A second foldable phone, codenamed ‘Jumbojack’, was also mentioned in the coding, and is reportedly in early development. Given the name, this may be a foldable tablet, with double screens.

 

