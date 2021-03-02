Google Launches New Pixel Features

Google has rolled out a suite of new features for Pixel smartphones, including easier sharing of recordings; underwater photography; and updates to bedtime features when used with the Pixel Stand.

Announced in a blog post, these updates help Pixel stay helpful and unique, says Shenaz Zack, group product manager for Pixel at Google.

“With regular updates, Pixels get smarter, more capable and more fun. This latest drop is no exception, and includes the ability to easily access and share audio recordings, a new way to use the Pixel Camera app underwater and new wallpapers to celebrate International Women’s Day,” said Zack.

Recordings taken through the Pixel’s Recorder app are now shareable via links to recorder.google.com, and include audio, transcription, and the ability to search through files; recordings can also be backed up and accessed from any device.

For underwater photography, the Pixel Camera app can now be used in conjunction with Kraken Sports’ Universal Smart Phone Housing to capture what Zack bills as high-quality images without cumbersome equipment.

“Pixel camera software engineer, José Ricardo Lima, was scuba diving with his husband in the Philippines when he wondered what it would be like to use his Pixel camera underwater.

“His idea was to create a custom integration that combined Pixel’s camera with a case made for diving,” she said.

Also updated was the Clock app, which now features a new bedtime screen with redesigned notifications when used with the Pixel Stand wireless charger.

Alongside these updates, Smart Compose is now available for US users to auto-complete common phrases in messages, and Google will release new wallpapers for International Women’s Day on March 8 (top).

