Google Launches New Value Pixel Buds

Google has unveiled a new, affordable entry in its Pixel Buds range, the Pixel Buds A-Series.

Starting at $99 USD (around $130 AUD), the new A-Series buds are set to release on June 17. They have much in common with their more expensive big brother, the original Pixel Buds, including up to five hours listening time (24 hours with the charging case); 12mm speaker drivers with adaptive sound; and Google Assistant built-in. The A-Series, however, lacks several premium features including wireless charging, wind reduction, touch volume control, and Attention Alerts.

According to Austin Chang, product manager at Google, the A-Series makes most of the functionality and audio quality of the $279 AUD Pixel Buds available at an entry-level price point.

“When we first introduced our truly wireless Pixel Buds, we were most excited about how such a small product could pack so much functionality.

“Now, we’re making that same premium sound quality, along with hands-free help from Google Assistant and real-time translation, available at an affordable price,” he said.

The buds are available for preorder in the US and Canada in white, grey, or olive green; at this stage, the Australian Google store only has the white variant listed. Local customers will need to put their names down on a waitlist, with official pricing yet to be revealed.