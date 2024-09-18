The codename for the Google Pixel 10 is reportedly Frankel.

It’s not known if it’s named after the highly regarded British thoroughbred Frankel – undefeated in its 14-race career – Bethenny Frankel from The Real Housewives of New York City, or something or someone else.

Android Headlines is reporting that there will also be a Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The Pixel 10 Pro will be codenamed Blazer, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL will be Mustang.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be codenamed Rango.

“The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to launch in the [Australian spring of 2025] with the rest of the Pixel 10 series. The only Pixel device that is slated to launch before Fall 2025 is going to be the Google Pixel 9a,” the site reported.

The Pixel 10 will launch with at least Android 15 “and could even see a launch alongside Android 16 depending on when Google wants to debut its next generation of phones”, Android Central predicts.

The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL were released on August 22 this year, and the Pixel 9 Pro on September 4.

For the first time, the Pro model comes in two different sizes: Pixel 9 Pro (6.3-inch) and Pixel 9 Pro XL (6.8-inch).

The Pixel 9 series starts at around $1,350, and goes up to around $2,900 for the Pro Fold.

The entry level model has a 6.3-inch Actua display, 20:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2424 OLED at 422 PPI, up to 1,800 nits (HDR) and up to 2,700 nits (peak brightness).

Google claims a 24-plus hour battery life (up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver) and fast charging (up to 55% in about 30 minutes – using Google 45 W USB-C® charger, sold separately).

Read our review here.