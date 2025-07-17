Google Pixel 10 Series and Watch 4 Set for August 20 Launch with Major AI Upgrades

Google will debut its latest Pixel hardware lineup at an August 20 event in New York, featuring four new smartphones and the fourth-generation Pixel Watch, all emphasising artificial intelligence capabilities powered by the company’s Gemini AI software.

The announcement continues Google’s strategy of scheduling hardware reveals before Apple’s traditional September iPhone launch.

The smartphone lineup is expected to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, with the foldable model launching shortly after Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which goes on sale July 25 for US$2,000.

While the Pixel 10 series will closely resemble the Pixel 9 generation, Google is implementing significant internal upgrades, including the in-house Tensor G5 processor.

The Tensor G5 represents a major supplier shift for Google, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company handling fabrication duties after years of Samsung chip manufacturing.

All devices will run Android 16, featuring a redesigned user experience that Google previewed at its May developer conference, emphasising bolder visual elements and enhanced AI integration.

Leaked specifications for the Pixel Watch 4 reveal substantial improvements addressing previous generation limitations.

The smartwatch will feature a dual-chip design combining the existing Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor with an upgraded M55 co-processor, replacing the previous M33 chip.

This configuration enables five times the AI workload capacity, facilitating Gemini AI integration and improved responsiveness.

Battery life receives significant enhancement with the 41mm Pixel Watch 4 featuring a 325mAh cell (up from 301mAh), providing up to 30 hours with always-on display enabled or 48 hours in battery saver mode.

The 45mm variant includes a 455mAh battery (increased from 420mAh) delivering 40 hours with always-on display or 72 hours in power-saving mode.

The Pixel Watch 4 will introduce side charging capability, allowing users to dock the device horizontally for bedside clock functionality while charging.

The smartwatch includes comprehensive health monitoring sensors, including SpO2 blood oxygen mapping, heart rate tracking, ECG compatibility, altimeter, gyroscope, ultra-wideband connectivity, barometer, and compass functionality.

Google’s foldable strategy aims to compete with Samsung’s premium positioning while offering more affordable pricing than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to demonstrate Google’s AI software advantages, even if it cannot match Samsung’s hardware design ambitions, particularly the impressive thinness of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The timing of Google’s hardware showcase reflects the company’s effort to generate momentum for Pixel products before Apple’s annual iPhone announcement, which typically dominates technology headlines in September.

While Google’s US smartphone market share remains small compared to Apple and Samsung, Pixel devices have built loyalty among technology enthusiasts through superior camera performance and priority access to Android updates.

Pre-orders for the Pixel Watch 4 are expected to begin August 2,0, following the announcement, with general availability scheduled for August 28.

The broader Pixel 10 smartphone lineup timing has not been confirmed, though Google typically makes devices available within weeks of announcement.

The hardware reveal represents Google’s continued investment in premium consumer devices as the company seeks to demonstrate AI capabilities through integrated hardware and software experiences.

The focus on AI integration across both smartphones and smartwatches reflects Google’s strategy to differentiate Pixel products through exclusive access to advanced Gemini AI features and functionality.