Google Pixel 6, 7 Experience Battery Drain Issues After Update

Owners of the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro are reporting battery drain issues after a weekend update rolled out.

It is being reported that phones are becoming very warm and are experiencing serious battery drain. An Android system’s report claims the issue is the Google app, however. users are also complaining about the Android System Intelligence.

Many reached out to Google’s support to get steps on how to solve the issues, however, what they were advised hasn’t worked. These steps included going back to an earlier version of the Google app, and performing a factory reset.

Due to these steps working, it is believed the issue could be server-related. Google has yet to address the issue or a fix.