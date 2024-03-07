Google Pixel 8a Rumoured To Incur Considerable Price Hike

The Google Pixel 8a is tipped for a significant price rise, according to Trusted Review, which cites early information from German retailers posted on WinFuture that points to a pricing hike that will start from A$945.

In comparison, the Pixel 7a started from A$827 at launch, says Trusted Reviews.

WinFuture also mentioned that according to German retailers, the Google Pixel 8a will include 128GB and 256GB storage options, and is expected to be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint colours.

This week ChannelNews revealed some of the new features that can be expected to be included on the new Pixel devices.

