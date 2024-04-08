Google Planning Desktop Mode For Android 15

Google is reportedly working on a multi-window Android desktop mode for Android 15. Tipsters found some new additions while messing with developer flags on the latest Android 14 QPR3 2.1 beta build.

Desktop mode in Google’s AOSP was first released with Android 10, and has been slowly improving since. It can now handle side-by-side mode with two apps on the screen. More apps can be opened simultaneously using the freeform multi-window experience.

It comes with a new title bar with a small menu, which appears when the user taps the small handle on top of a full screen app.

The menu has options for full screen, split screen, and freeform mode. In freeform mode, windows can be dragged around and resized.

Additionally, there’s a “snap to edge” feature, which allows the user to snap a window to the left or right half of the screen. They can also skip the whole menu and go from full screen to a freeform window. To do this, they just need to hold and drag the new handle on top of the full screen app.

It’s important to note there’s still no window positioning or keyboard shortcuts for snapping, and there is no proper desktop launcher.

These improvements are expected to arrive with Android 15.