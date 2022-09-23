Google Pricing Pixel 7 A Lot Cheaper Than iPhone 14

Google is gearing up to launch its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, and pricing leaks for both suggest the company will be severely undercutting Apple’s iPhone 14 prices.

According to Android Police, the Pixel 7 will retail starting at US$599 (A$899), while the Pixel 7 Pro will start at $899 (A$1349).

While these leaks need to be taken with a grain of salt, these are the same price points as the previous generation of Pixel smartphones, so will probably turn out to be correct.

In comparison, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro start at US$799 and US$999, respectively, with the $200 price difference likely to make a difference as the US economy tightens and heads into the holiday season.

Pre-orders for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will launch on October 6, the same day as the Made by Google hardware event.