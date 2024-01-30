Google Reveals New Features For Pixel Smartphones

Google has announced a new range of features for its Pixel phones, and released a new colour, Mint, for the Pixel 8 range.

The company is adding the Circle to Search feature recently demonstrated, as well as a new Thermometer app.

Google Messages is gaining a new Magic Compose feature, which means users will be able to respond with Photomoji.

The company is also detailing the Quick Share and the expansion of the Pixel Buds Pro‘s Audio Switch feature.

Circle to Search was debuted at Galaxy Unpacked, and will be available to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices starting January 31st.

It allows users to long press the home button to unlock the feature, before circling, tapping on, or scribbling over the item they wish to perform a Google Search for.

The new Thermometer app is coming to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices, which is a “medical-grade” body temperature sensor.

All the user will be required to do is launch the app and scan their forehead with their phone for an accurate reading. Reports can be saved in the Fitbit app.

Magic Compose, coming to Google Messages, is an AI powered composition tool. On Pixel 6 devices and above, it will rewrite a drafted message in the style of the user’s choice.

They can choose to make it sound more professional, dramatic, or concise. For those with a Pixel 8 Pro, this will happen using the Gemini Nano tool.

Users will also be able to respond with Photomoji, which are stickers created from photographs.

“Simply select the photo, review the object you’d like to react with and hit send. Your creations will be saved in a special tab for reuse, and, as a bonus, your friends in group chats can use your sent photomoji.”

Google has worked with Samsung to create an Android wide version of Nearby Share tech. It will now be named Quick Share, and it will be rolled out on Pixel Phones this month.

Finally, the Audio Switch feature for the Pixel Buds Pro can now quickly transfer a wireless connection to a Pixel Watch, and automatically perform the switch between paired devices.