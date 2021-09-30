Google Say Goodbye To Android TV Remote App

It might seem a shock for Google to be phasing out the Android TV app that turns your phone into a remote control, but they say they’re giving channel surfers a better option.

The Android TV app that also lets you search with text, or voice via the phone’s mic, is already MIA from the Play Store desktop site, though some mobile users can still grab it in the Play Store and App Store apps.

This is preparation while a remote function becomes available within the Google TV app and the Android OS.

“We’re making the experience of using your phone as a virtual remote control faster to access and easier to use by upgrading the UI and integrating the feature directly into the Android mobile OS as well as the Google TV app,” says a Google spokesperson.

“After the new remote feature is widely available, the Android TV remote app will no longer be supported and available for use. This transition will happen once a user’s Android TV OS device receives Android Remote Service: 5.0. or higher.”

The new Google TV remote feature lets you copy/paste movie names and type passwords and search terms in your phone rather than messing around on your remote.