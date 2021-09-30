Google Say Goodbye To Android TV Remote App

Google by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

It might seem a shock for Google to be phasing out the Android TV app that turns your phone into a remote control, but they say they’re giving channel surfers a better option.

The Android TV app that also lets you search with text, or voice via the phone’s mic, is already MIA from the Play Store desktop site, though some mobile users can still grab it in the Play Store and App Store apps.

This is preparation while a remote function becomes available within the Google TV app and the Android OS.

“We’re making the experience of using your phone as a virtual remote control faster to access and easier to use by upgrading the UI and integrating the feature directly into the Android mobile OS as well as the Google TV app,” says a Google spokesperson.

Google Pixel 5 2 2048x2048 360x358 Google Say Goodbye To Android TV Remote App

“After the new remote feature is widely available, the Android TV remote app will no longer be supported and available for use. This transition will happen once a user’s Android TV OS device receives Android Remote Service: 5.0. or higher.”

The new Google TV remote feature lets you copy/paste movie names and type passwords and search terms in your phone rather than messing around on your remote.

 

Antiglare 728x90 Google Say Goodbye To Android TV Remote App
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Google Say Goodbye To Android TV Remote App
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Google Say Goodbye To Android TV Remote App
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Google Say Goodbye To Android TV Remote App
ALOGIC 728x90 1 Google Say Goodbye To Android TV Remote App
728x90 Google Say Goodbye To Android TV Remote App
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 PRO Google Say Goodbye To Android TV Remote App
Leaderboard 728x90 Google Say Goodbye To Android TV Remote App
Incase LeaderBoard 728x90 Google Say Goodbye To Android TV Remote App
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Google Say Goodbye To Android TV Remote App
Previous Post

Slide Into Summer With A Blue R1 Mk4

Sony Announce Summer Wireless Headphones

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

RBA set to take on Facebook Libra
in 'Appliances'
Motorola Rokr Phone Bundle Disappoints
in 'Archive'
Facebook Unveils Upgraded Oculus Rift S VR Headset
in 'Gaming Hardware'