Google Shares Fix For Drive Glitch & Missing Files

Latest News by Melissa Fitzgerald Share
X

Google has offered a fix for users of their Google Drive cloud offering who claim that they have lost files, including ‘months of important data’.

Affected users claim that their files could not be located, while others said important documents have been vanishing on a regular basis.

Users have been cautioned that a previous fix did not work, and the new offering may also be a problem, and one that could create more problems for users of the Google Drive which has more than 2 billion active monthly users.

Google claims that the problem involves only a “small subset” of individuals who had a defective version.

Users are being cautioned as the process is complex and could fail.

%name Google Shares Fix For Drive Glitch & Missing Files

To attempt the fix, Google suggests users download the most recent desktop version of Drive onto their Mac or Windows PC.

There they will find a recovery tool under the Drive icon in the menu bar or system tray.

After downloading and opening the latest version of Google Drive for Windows or macOS, Google says to run the app’s recovery tool.

  • To do this, click the Drive icon in the menu bar or system tray. From there, press and hold Shift, click Settings, and select “Recover from backups.”
  • If all goes well, you’ll receive a notice that says “Recovery has started.” Google will put all the recovered files into a new folder named “Google Drive recovery” once the process is complete.
  • Users should also ensure that there is enough space for the missing files; if there is not, an error message will show, and space will need to be made for the lost files.

If these fixes do not work, Google has directed users to go to the support pages for the next steps.

QUEEN 728x90 Google Shares Fix For Drive Glitch & Missing Files
728x90 Google Shares Fix For Drive Glitch & Missing Files
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Google Shares Fix For Drive Glitch & Missing Files
Leaderboard 728x90 Google Shares Fix For Drive Glitch & Missing Files
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Google Shares Fix For Drive Glitch & Missing Files
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Google Shares Fix For Drive Glitch & Missing Files
230501 TW E3C Banners 728x90 Google Shares Fix For Drive Glitch & Missing Files
Carplay Channel News 728x90 Google Shares Fix For Drive Glitch & Missing Files
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Google Shares Fix For Drive Glitch & Missing Files
bundles 728x90 1 Google Shares Fix For Drive Glitch & Missing Files
Previous Post

Ikea Unveils New Home Fitness Collection

New Display's Tipped For Next Samsung Flip & Fold, Also Lighter

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Casio Watch Marks 40 Years Of G-Shocks
The Next Generation Of TCL’s MOVETIME Kids Watch MT43K Is Coming Soon
BREAKING NEWS: Optus Handing World Cup Group Matches To SBS After Total Failure