Google Stadia has accelerated its 5G game streaming initiative during the coronavirus pandemic, by allowing users to test cellular functionality as mobile gaming demand continues to soar.

The tech giant announced it was launching “a new Stadia Experiment” on July 28, offering users the chance to test games on a 4G or 5G cellular connection.

Interested users can opt in by selecting ‘Experiments’ under their avatar, and selecting ‘mobile data.’

The company has pledged to offer more opt-in programs in the future, offering “even more helpful features to Stadia.”

It comes after Google Stadia launched in November last year, however, limited to playing games via a more robust Wi-Fi connection.

Google has continued to invest in Stadia amidst competition from Apple, with recent updates including enabling wireless Stadia controller functionality with Android devices.

Other recent updates to Google Stadia include roll-out to most Android phones, and the debut of a free version of the cloud gaming service.

The news comes as most countries continue to ramp up their local 5G network roll-out, with next-gen smartphones already commanding 5G as the emerging base standard – for mid-range and flagships alike.