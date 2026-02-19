Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Google isn’t trying to reinvent the mid-range smartphone. With the new Pixel 10a, it’s refining it.

Landing in Australia at $849, the Pixel 10a positions itself directly in the premium-budget tier – the space increasingly contested by Apple’s more affordable iPhone models and Samsung’s FE devices.

At first glance, the Pixel 10a looks familiar. The design language hasn’t dramatically shifted, but it has been polished. The rear panel is now completely flat, with the dual cameras sitting flush instead of protruding. It’s a subtle change, yet one that makes the device feel cleaner and more practical in everyday use – no more desk wobble.

The 6.3-inch OLED display retains its sharp 2424 x 1080 resolution but gets noticeably brighter, peaking at 3,000 nits. Bezels are slimmer, durability is stronger due to IP68 water and dust resistance, and Gorilla Glass 7i adds extra resilience. At 184 grams with a 5,100mAh battery, it strikes a balance between heft and longevity, promising more than 30 hours of use.

Screenshot 2026 03 03 165740 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a

Google’s Tensor G4 chip powers the experience, paired with 128GB of storage and Android 16 out of the box. As with recent Pixels, seven years of OS and security updates remain a major selling point – a longevity play few rivals match.

Camera hardware stays consistent at 48MP main and 13MP ultrawide, but software is where Google continues to differentiate. Features like Auto Best Take, Camera Coach and Satellite SOS elevate the experience beyond raw megapixels.

The Pixel 10a isn’t flashy. It’s calculated. And in the $800–$900 bracket, that might be exactly the point.

FX9 728x90 1 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
3005 25 Q4 AspireAI 728x90 1 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
appliance retailer leaderboard may 728x90 Hitachi updated Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
728x90 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
AEG Oven Display 729 x 90 px Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
728 x 90 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
251120 SAV leaderboard Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
728x90 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
Klipsch ProMedia Lumina Channelnews Ad Banner 4 728x90 1 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
HAR1188 TechMedia CH6 728x90 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
Px8S2 McLaren Edition Digital Banner 728 x 90px Oscar Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
CN 728 x 90 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
1 4 Square Media 728 x 90 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
Uniden ChannelNews SoloX2Kpro Oct2025 728x90 1 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
0906 SMARTHouse 728x90px FA Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
728x90 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
OP 2 728x90 1 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
728 x 90 px Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
728x90px 1 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
4Square 728x90 1 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a

Previous Post

Marshall Unleashes Limited-Edition Emberton III For Lunar New Year 2026

Acer Swift 16 AI Launches With ‘World’s Largest’ Haptic Touchpad

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple Prepares OLED iPad Pro With An M4 Chip

Panasonic Adds HDR Recording To GH5 Camera

Topfield PVR Box Simplifies TV Recording