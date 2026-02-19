Google Takes on Apple’s Budget iPhone with $849 Pixel 10a

Google isn’t trying to reinvent the mid-range smartphone. With the new Pixel 10a, it’s refining it.

Landing in Australia at $849, the Pixel 10a positions itself directly in the premium-budget tier – the space increasingly contested by Apple’s more affordable iPhone models and Samsung’s FE devices.

At first glance, the Pixel 10a looks familiar. The design language hasn’t dramatically shifted, but it has been polished. The rear panel is now completely flat, with the dual cameras sitting flush instead of protruding. It’s a subtle change, yet one that makes the device feel cleaner and more practical in everyday use – no more desk wobble.

The 6.3-inch OLED display retains its sharp 2424 x 1080 resolution but gets noticeably brighter, peaking at 3,000 nits. Bezels are slimmer, durability is stronger due to IP68 water and dust resistance, and Gorilla Glass 7i adds extra resilience. At 184 grams with a 5,100mAh battery, it strikes a balance between heft and longevity, promising more than 30 hours of use.

Google’s Tensor G4 chip powers the experience, paired with 128GB of storage and Android 16 out of the box. As with recent Pixels, seven years of OS and security updates remain a major selling point – a longevity play few rivals match.

Camera hardware stays consistent at 48MP main and 13MP ultrawide, but software is where Google continues to differentiate. Features like Auto Best Take, Camera Coach and Satellite SOS elevate the experience beyond raw megapixels.

The Pixel 10a isn’t flashy. It’s calculated. And in the $800–$900 bracket, that might be exactly the point.