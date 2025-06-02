Google Teases Surprise Early Pixel 10 Launch in June

Google could be fast-tracking the launch of its Pixel 10 smartphones, with a new invite to its Pixel Superfans suggesting the devices might break cover as soon as late June.

The company has sent out invites for an exclusive “Pixel Penthouse” event in London on June 27, where 25 fans will get hands-on access to “pre-release Pixel devices.”

While the invite doesn’t name the Pixel 10 explicitly, the timing and language strongly hint at an early unveiling of the next-gen lineup.

Last year, Google moved the Pixel 9 launch up to August, departing from its traditional October window. If the pattern continues, the Pixel 10 could debut even earlier, potentially in July or late June. The early rollout of Android 16, which is expected to hit stable by the end of June, further supports this.

The upcoming Pixel 10 series is rumoured to feature major upgrades, including the new Tensor G5 chip produced by TSMC, promising significant performance gains. Leaks also suggest design tweaks and improved displays.

Google’s Superfans program is often used to build buzz ahead of major hardware launches. Similar events in the past have aligned closely with official product unveilings.

If the Pixel 10 does launch in late June or July, it could give Google a head start over Samsung, which is expected to unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 in the same timeframe.

Applications to attend the Pixel Penthouse close June 4, with winners announced June 11, possibly setting the stage for the Pixel 10’s public debut shortly after.