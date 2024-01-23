Google Tests Voice Typing On Pixel Tablet

Google’s keyboard app, Gboard, is creating a new feature for voice typing for Pixel tablets. Some changes have been made within the latest beta version (13.7), and instead of the full keyboard, the company are attempting to create something simpler.

The main update is a pill-shaped toolbar option, which will appear when the user triggers Google Assistant voice typing.

Google says this is a way to “see more of your screen when voice typing.”

It also allows the user to quickly change settings, switch to emojis, user voice commands, and access the clipboard.

It can also be moved around the screen, including vertically.

Users will still get text suggestions as well, meaning it’s easy to type and edit. And to switch back to the full keyboard, it’s just a tap away.

Currently, the toolbar is only available on one Pixel Tablet with Android 14.

Google has hinted at a similar feature for phones, meaning it may not be long before voice typing is universal across Google devices.

Additionally, Google has plans to remove 17 features from Google Assistant in the coming weeks, said to enhance “quality and reliability.”

