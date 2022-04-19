Google Pixel Watch with 3.1

Google To Launch New Pixel Smartwatch

News by Daniel Croft Share
X

The next device in the Google Pixel smartwatch line may be announced in the near future, according to serial leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks). While no specific date has been announced besides a 2022 arrival, Blass says that the new Pixel Smartwatch is fast-approaching.

As previous models have, the new device bears the Rohan codename, a title that will likely change upon release. Equipped with the latest Wear OS, version 3.1, the new Pixel smartwatch looks to take on longer running smartwatch brands like Samsung and Apple.

Launch dates, as mentioned, are up in the air. May 11th, July and October 2022 have all been rumoured for the new device. As the 2022 I/O Conference takes place on May 11th, a release on the same day would make sense.

Specs are vague, but the new Pixel Smartwatch is expected to feature a circular frame and high-end ECG monitoring, allowing it to compete as a health and fitness device in a market that is quickly becoming more and more health focused. It is also expected to boast 32GB of internal storage and have a high-performance processor. Prices are yet to be announced.

finishes 728x90 Google To Launch New Pixel Smartwatch
CUST Retention FY22 Sport WinterCodes Q3 NRL 728x90 Google To Launch New Pixel Smartwatch
4SQ TB4 web banner 728x90px Google To Launch New Pixel Smartwatch
braun audio 728x90 Google To Launch New Pixel Smartwatch
Leaderboard 728x90 Google To Launch New Pixel Smartwatch
728x90 RF Pro Google To Launch New Pixel Smartwatch
UE Wonderboom2 CNWeb LB Blue Google To Launch New Pixel Smartwatch
ARL0574 Arlo Post Easter Promo Banner 728x90px 300dpi V3 scaled Google To Launch New Pixel Smartwatch
593756 au cs co re fy22q4w4 sit aw ark m15 r6 leaderboard 728x90 iif R1 Google To Launch New Pixel Smartwatch
728x90 Google To Launch New Pixel Smartwatch
Previous Post
Asus ZenBook Space Edition

Asus Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary In Space With New ZenBook

Bespoke AirDresser

Samsung Bring Bespoke AirDresser To Aussie Market

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Finally MacBook Pro Now 70% Faster Following Upgrade
Apple Watch Series 7 Features New Design
Motorola Releases Limited Edition Star Wars Moto Mod