Google To Launch New Pixel Smartwatch

The next device in the Google Pixel smartwatch line may be announced in the near future, according to serial leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks). While no specific date has been announced besides a 2022 arrival, Blass says that the new Pixel Smartwatch is fast-approaching.

As previous models have, the new device bears the Rohan codename, a title that will likely change upon release. Equipped with the latest Wear OS, version 3.1, the new Pixel smartwatch looks to take on longer running smartwatch brands like Samsung and Apple.

Launch dates, as mentioned, are up in the air. May 11th, July and October 2022 have all been rumoured for the new device. As the 2022 I/O Conference takes place on May 11th, a release on the same day would make sense.

Specs are vague, but the new Pixel Smartwatch is expected to feature a circular frame and high-end ECG monitoring, allowing it to compete as a health and fitness device in a market that is quickly becoming more and more health focused. It is also expected to boast 32GB of internal storage and have a high-performance processor. Prices are yet to be announced.