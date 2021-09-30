Google To Revamp Nest Hello Doorbell

With the world eager to embrace a better year in 2022, Google are already setting up the welcome mat for a new and improved Nest Hello doorbell.

“We are listening to your feedback and will continue to make improvements to advance the camera experience in the Home app,” Google Nest general manager Rishi Chandra reports, confirming the second generation of the doorbells will be better built than the first.

“For example, we’ll soon introduce the ability to flip between events quickly and easily, which is helpful for events that are far apart, or if you only want a glimpse of the events versus playing them back fully.

“And we’ve also been working on rolling out a desktop experience for the Google Home app, so the new Nest cameras and doorbell feeds can be viewed and controlled from there.”

He also revealed Google are aiming to be more transparent with their inventions, especially when it comes to their cameras.

“We know that those with wired doorbell connections prefer to have a doorbell that can also support 24/7 continuous video history via the Nest Aware subscription.

“We are excited to share that we will be launching a second generation of Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022.”