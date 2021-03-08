Kids profiles are coming to Google TV, allowing parents to manage their children’s content and screen time.

Rolling out to Chromecast with Google TV, as well as other Google TV devices, the new kids profiles will let parents pick which apps to add, according to Saleh Altayyar, Product Manager, Google TV.

“Setting up a profile for each of your kids is easy: You can add an existing Google account for a child or create a new profile with just their name and age.

“Kids profiles will feature rows with recommendations from kid-friendly apps, so your kids can easily find what to watch.

“And with Google Play Family Library, you can share access to TV shows and movies you’ve already purchased on other devices (‘Moana’ on repeat is absolutely an option),” he said.

Children will also be able to pick their own avatars based on their interests, and the profiles will feature bright colours, illustrations, and kid-friendly backgrounds.

Additionally, parents will be able to limit screen time with daily limits and bedtimes, while PIN-locking their own profiles so children cannot access and change them, and monitoring TV activity through the Family Link app.

“When it’s almost time to turn off the TV, your kids will be greeted with three countdown warning signs before a final “Time is up” screen appears and ends their watch time.

“And you’ll always have the option to add some extra bonus time when it’s not a school night,” said Altayyar.

Kids profiles will launch first in the US this month, before a global rollout across the next few months.