Google TV Wants To Know You Better

Google, Sony, TCL by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

Rather than blanketing you with other people in your house for viewing recommendations, Google TV’s mission is to get to know the real you personally so it can better tailor them to you.

These top-level profiles will initially rollout through Chromecast with Google TV, as well as smart TVs from Sony and TCL.

Your watchlists will also become more unique, while Google Assistant will be tailored more specifically to deliver more individualized results.

Google Assistant 670x500 1 Google TV Wants To Know You Better

Of course, this will mean supplying more information about yourself by adding a full Google account to Google TV.

Ambient mode is also getting more personal, delivering more individualized information and recommendations, including news, weather and sporting scores.

As the company say, “Your TV will keep you up to date with info based on your profile. You can even scroll through on-screen shortcuts to jump into your photos or start playing your music and podcasts with just a click.”

Unfortunately, ambient mode cards will only be available in the US initially, but profiles will be available around the world.

