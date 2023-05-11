Google Unveils Pixel 7A

Google have unveiled the new Pixel 7a, which surpasses previous versions. It has a 6.1″ OLED display that runs at 90Hz, the same refresh rate as the Pixel 7. The resolution is FHD+ with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, has a metal frame and plastic back, using recycled aluminum, glass and plastic. The visor is 100% recycled aluminum, and the phone comes in four colours, charcoal, sea, snow, and coral, however, coral is an online exclusive.

It has another upgrade with a switch to the Tensor G2 chipset, now paired with 8GB of LPDDR RAM, and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Google are also promising 5 years of security updates.

The Super Res Zoom (up to 8x) is enabled by the new 64MP camera. It also has a 1/1.73″ Quad Bayer sensor, pixels are 0.8µ and OIS.

There is an ultra wide camera with a 13MP sensor (1.12µm) and 120° f/2.2 lens that has been blessed with Dual Pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera is 13MP (1.12µm) with a fixed focus 95° lens (f/2.2). The rear camera is able to record 5K video up to 60fps, the front camera at 4K at 30fps.

This Pixel 7a can support sub-6GHz mmWave flavours of 5G, however, only select region models will have this enabled. It is also a dual-SIM device with one physical nano-SIM and one eSIM.

It is powered by a 4,385mAh battery that support up to 18W wired charging along with a-phone wireless charging at 18W. The port on the bottom is USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, the retail box coming with a USB-C to C cable with USB 2.0 wiring, with users having to supply their own charger.

The 7a is powered by a 4,385mAh battery that supports up to 18W wired charging and for the first time on an a-phone wireless charging is available too – also at 18W. Note that the port on the bottom is USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, but the retail box comes only with a USB C-to-C cable with USB 2.0 wiring (and you have to supply your own charger).