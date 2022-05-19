Google’s G Suite Legacy To Remain Free

Google has bent to pressure and will continue offering its G Suite Legacy for free, for personal use.

Google’s announcing earlier this year that it would be charging the G Suite Legacy free edition was met with scorn.

Now the company is backflipping on this decision, offering a “no cost option” for the Free Legacy Edition of G Suite for personal use.

“If you’re using the G Suite legacy free edition for non-commercial purposes, you can opt-out of the transition to Google Workspace,” Google explains.

“You can continue using your custom domain with Gmail, retain access to no-cost Google services such as Google Drive and Google Meet, and keep your purchases and data. 9To5Google first reported the development.”

This change of heart is no doubt related to the survey the company conducted in January, asking how many people use the legacy version “for personal use” or “to manage my family”.

Seems Google overestimated the suite’s business application.

