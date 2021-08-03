Google’s New Pixel 6 Comes With In-House Processor

by Nathan Jolly
Google’s upcoming flagship phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, will feature processors designed in house.

The company has used Qualcomm’s processors in every model of the Pixel since the phone launched in 2016.

The new Tensor chip is intended to improve speech recognition, photo and video processing, and AI technology. The chip has been in development for four years, and marks the company’s first system-on-a-chip.

In a statement, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the chip was the “biggest innovation in Pixel we’ve made to date.”

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be officially announced in October.

