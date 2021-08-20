Google’s Secret Plan To Launch ‘World’s Biggest Gaming Platform

A heavily redacted 70-page document presented as part of the Apple vs Epic trial shows Google’s five-year plan to create “the world’s largest games platform.”

The document, dubbed ‘Games Future’, was created in October, 2020, and shows Google’s plans to create a single hub within Google’s ecosystem that allows smart displays, Mac and Windows users to all play from the same gaming platform with a “low-cost universal portable game controller”.

Screen Shot 2021 08 20 at 10.23.53 am Googles Secret Plan To Launch Worlds Biggest Gaming Platform Screen Shot 2021 08 20 at 10.21.59 am Googles Secret Plan To Launch Worlds Biggest Gaming Platform Screen Shot 2021 08 20 at 10.21.54 am Googles Secret Plan To Launch Worlds Biggest Gaming Platform

As the above slides show, the plan would bring “emulated, native and streamed games” to Windows, attract independent developers to its “indie games destination”, bring a hundred of “the best of Android mobile games” to PC, and host a satellite esports tournament system.

It is unclear whether Google are still pushing forward with this plan, given they abandoned Google Stadia in February, but it is certainly an ambitious plan.

