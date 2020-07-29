GoPro.com has launched a range of lifestyle gear, with ultra-functional, bags, backpacks, cases, clothing, floating sunglasses, water bottles, and more.

“GoPro has been focused on helping people pursue active lifestyles since day one, and our expansion into categories like bags, apparel and ultra-functional accessories stay true to that,” says GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman.

“We’re excited to bring GoPro design and versatility to a broad range of lifestyle products and offer them at very attractive prices exclusively on GoPro.com. And GoPro PLUS subscribers can get 30% off all of these new products which makes for staggeringly good value.”

GoPro’s lifestyle bags are available now, and apparel and other accessories will be available from 19th August.

The GoPro bag range includes the Daytripper Backpack (A$169.95), which is designed for daily adventures with padded storage for a laptop, essentials and gear. It also features a soft-lined case for cameras and a clear zippered pouch and can accommodate a 2L hydration bladder. It comes with an adjustable GoPro shoulder mount and a vertical mounting buckle.

The Storm DRY backpack is streamlined, durable and waterproof, with a roll-top that provides up to 35L of volume. It features a waterproof pocket with key for personal valuables, and padded ergonomic shoulder straps.

A GoPro PLUS subscription costs A$5.83 per month, and you can try it free for 30 days.