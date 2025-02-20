GoPro Max 360 Gets A 5-Year Refresh

GoPro has unveiled a revised GoPro Max 360 spherical camera that’s a decisive improvement on the original but doesn’t go as far as some wish.

For example, there is no increase in the camera’s video resolution after five years.

But it remains an incredibly useful piece of kit.

The original GoPro Max 360 takes 360-degree video which might sound not particularly useful, but I found it incredibly useful when I reviewed it in 2020.

That’s because you can create regular 2d video from the Max with post-processing capability. Because it’s 3D, you can add pans and zooms after you have finished shooting.

For example, I went cycling on an e-bike with the Max mounted on the handlebars and described how the bike worked and pointed out various points of interest during the journey.

At home later on, I was able to pan to the items I was discussing while editing. I obviously had no capacity to do that while cycling.

This new version lets you do much the same but adds some benefits.

First, the new Max 360 is compatible with standard 1/4-20 tripod mounts. It uses 1,600mAh batteries that can operate in very cold conditions to -10C.

That makes the Max suitable for taking 360-degree video in the snow.

GoPro has also improved the Quick App’s editing capability. This app is vital because it’s where you can work on 360-degree video to make your two-dimensional video masterpieces.

Of course, people use the Max 360 just to take and enjoy a 360-degree panorama, without converting to two dimensions.

There’s also a plugin for using Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects.