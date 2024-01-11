Got A Spare A$1.4M, McIntosh & Sonos Faber Have A New Sound System For You & It’s Seriously Impressive

Wynn’s is a top end hotel in Las Vegas so it’s no surprise that McIntosh and Sonus faber, chose the location to launch a $1.4M sound system while celebrating the 75th anniversary for McIntosh and 40th anniversaries for Sonos faber.

Distributed in Australia by Synergy whose CEO Phil Sawyer was on hand for the launch at CES 2024 the event saw the release of what is being described as some of the best amplifiers and speakers on Earth.

First up is their staggering its new 2,000-watt MC2.1KW Monoblock Power Amplifier, which the company says is one of its most powerful to date. %name Got A Spare A$1.4M, McIntosh & Sonos Faber Have A New Sound System For You & Its Seriously Impressive

Also introduced were 75th anniversary editions of several more of its popular products, including other amplifiers, preamplifiers, and an SACD/CD player.

Their C2.1KW Monoblock, the $74,000 “tri-chassis marvel” comprises three separate modules that are stacked — one Output Module and two Power Modules, each containing a 1,000-watt amplifier.

The Output module has the McIntosh’s iconic blue VU meter on its face and glossy black glass front panels, highlighting the 75th-anniversary logo.

The beast of an amp delivers a full 2,000 watts of power into speakers regardless of their impedance, be it 2, 4, or 8 Ohms, and some sonic upgrades have improved low-end performance and dynamic headroom.

In what has got to be an understatement McIntosh claim that they are ideally suited for extremely large rooms and “audio systems that have power-hungry loudspeakers,”.

The demo took place at a “Villa of Sound” room at the Wynne Hotel in Las Vegas where guests were confronted with the Sonus Faber’s lute-shaped, 1.9 metre tall, red-lacquered wood Suprema loudspeaker and its dual 1.5 metre tall, elliptical subwoofers.%name Got A Spare A$1.4M, McIntosh & Sonos Faber Have A New Sound System For You & Its Seriously Impressive

If all you want is the speakers, they are going to hit your bank account for close to A$1 million dollars for the $750,000 Suprema 2.2 system.

And if that is a tad too expensive how about just one sub woofer which drops the price to A$900,000.

Comprised of carbon fiber, wood, and CNC-machined solid aluminum in its construction, the wing-like Suprema towers each feature eight front-firing speakers (two tweeters, a 6.5-inch midrange driver, an 8-inch midwoofer, and four 8-inch woofers), and two backfiring drivers.

The front of each Suprema tower features Sonus faber’s signature leather panel made by swanky Italian furniture brand Poltrona. Each speaker weighs 109 kilos so the shipping and install costs are not going to be cheap.

The subwoofers were designed for optimal low-range response no matter where they are placed in relationship to the main towers, and each feature two 15-inch woofers with a frequency response of 16Hz to 30/80Hz, depending on how the crossover is set up.

So, if you are interested simple contact your local MacIntosh audio dealer, you will make his day.

