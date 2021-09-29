Great Australian Bake Off Rises Again On Foxtel

With lockdowns turning even kitchen-phobes into aspiring chefs, you can bet your blender The Great Australian Bake Off will be a smash for Foxtel when it returns for its fifth season on the LifeStyle channel.

With the BBC producing for the first time in Australia, local kitchen royalty in the form of Maggie Beer and Matt Moran are back to set challenges and judge, while comedian hosts Claire Hooper and Mel Buttle also return to bring the laughs as 12 home baking enthusiasts whisk up wonders.

“How exciting that all the gang is back for Bake Off,” beams much-loved culinary icon Maggie. “It’s such a special show where the contestants not only dazzle me with their love of baking, but they are so open to continually learn and to help each other. It’s a real joy to be involved.”

Contestants aren’t just judged on their skill, with creativity playing a big part in the pastries, cakes, breads and biscuits Maggie and Matt get to taste.

The season has already started filming its 10-episode run in Sydney, with the premiere slated for 2022.

“The Great Australian Bake Off has to be the loveliest, feel-good competition cooking shows ever seen – with great talent, exceptional home bakers and a magical setting that we know our viewers love,” says Wendy Moore, Group General Manager, LifeStyle and FOX ARENA.

All that’s left now is to wait for the oven to ding and Australia’s best amateur baker to be crowned.