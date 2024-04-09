Haier Releases New Energy-Efficient Fridge

Haier has launched a new energy-efficient refrigerator, that was designed to enable better living.

This, along with other Haier appliances, are built around smart technology, which preserves food, is time-saving, and makes everyday chores easier.

This refrigerator was designed to keep food fresh for longer. Haier’s refrigerators make it easy to store various foods in the ideal environment.

The new refrigerator comes with various smart features, designed to provide flexible control.

It has an 8-star energy rating, becoming Australia’s first and only to do so. It operates on 59.9% less energy consumption than a 3.5-star refrigerator.

Combining high efficiency inverter compressor technology and vacuum insulated panels, it provides the optimal temperature for storing foods.

It also provides optimal cooling and freezing, while using minimal energy.

It comes with a modern flat door, and horizontal recessed handle, as well as multi-zone air, which circulates cool air to each corner of the refrigerator, maintaining a stable temperature.

There’s a humidity zone drawer, which maintains the right humidity to keep fruits and vegetables fresh, as well as a Super Freeze function, which cools the freezer quickly.

Equipped with a reversible door hinge, the user can choose whether they want the refrigerator to open to the right or left.

Finally, there are easily adjustable glass shelves which allow the user to maximise storage

The model number of this refrigerator is HRF420BEC, and it is currently retailing for A$1,499.