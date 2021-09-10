Half-Price Robovac On Aldi Shelves Tomorrow

A half-price robot vacuum is headlining Aldi’s Special Buys tomorrow, alongside a suite of other cleaning gear.

The Deebot Ozmo 920, which sells for $799 on Amazon, will be on Aldi shelves for $399 tomorrow. It features Ecovacs’ Smart Navi 3.0 mapping system, as well as sweep, vacuum, and mop modes; virtual boundaries; and Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration.

“The ultra slim Deebot Ozmo 920 is the perfect premium robot cleaner for those hard to reach places. With superior design and cutting-edge navigation technology, the robot intuitively builds maps of your home, while vacuuming and mopping, leaving it meticulously clean,” the manufacturer says.

Accompanying the robovac is a selection of other vacuums and cleaning appliances, including a $99.99 two-in-one cordless stick vacuum, an $89.99 multi-cyclonic vacuum, a $79.99 cordless spot cleaner, a $49.99 swivelling steam mop, and a wet-and-dry handheld vacuum and a handheld steam cleaner for $29.99 each.

The equipment will be on sale at Aldi tomorrow, September 11, 2021.

