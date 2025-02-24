Hands-on Video Of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Revealed

A new hands-on video has revealed further details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge which was teased by the company during the launch of its S25 series in January.

A working unit of the Galaxy S25 Edge has now been showcased in the video where it was compared with the Galaxy Z Fold6.

The video has been pulled down, but not before SamMobile, tipster @MaxJmb, and others got a look at it.

Apart from the exterior of the phone, the clip also revealed some of the internal specs of device via the AIDA64 app running on the phone.

There is a mention of Adreno 830, which is the graphics engine Qualcomm serves with its top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon, according to Gizmo China.

This is the same silicon that powers the entire Galaxy S25 line. The video also shows 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage inside in the upcoming phone, putting it on par with the Galaxy S25.

A slimmer form factor of the Edge requires a slimmer battery. In the Edge, there is a 4,000 mAh battery, which matches the Galaxy S25, and is nearly 1,000mAh smaller in capacity than the battery inside the Galaxy S25+.

Unlike the regular Galaxy S25 and its Plus variant (which packs three cameras), the Edge version will feature only two cameras.

A primary sensor captures images at 12-megapixel resolution. The 12MP may not be the actual camera sensor resolution, because the AIDA 64 app shows the default image resolution clicked in pixel-binned format, and not the actual sensor details. For example, a 50-megapixel takes pictures at a 12-megapixel resolution using 4-in-1 pixel-binning tech.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch screen, similar to the Galaxy S25+. It is also expected to be the company’s thinnest phone ever at a mere 5.84mm.

Separate leaks have revealed that Samsung is ditching its glass back and instead opting for a ceramic material, which will be complemented by an aluminum frame.

The back could be either full ceramic or fused partly with glass. If true, the Galaxy S25 Edge’s back should weigh less and more durable compared to a standard glass back.