Heater Recalled In Australia Over Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Risks

A radiant heater has been recalled in Australia due to risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Celmac Heatray IRH-G 118 Overhead Radiant Heater is designed to provide heating to highly ventilated indoor and outdoor areas.

According to Protect Safety Australia, “a burner tile retention bracket may deteriorate after several years of use allowing the burner tile to move and compromise the efficiency of combustion of the appliance.”

Heatray IRH G 118 Overhead Radiant Heater serial number location Heater Recalled In Australia Over Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Risks

Appliances installed indoors may no longer be safe for use, according to PSA, however outdoor appliances are not considered unsafe.

The PSA says users risk “carbon monoxide poisoning if the affected heaters are continued to be used indoors, which could result in serious illness, injury, or death” and recommends users should stop using the heater immediately and if possible turn off the gas supply and disconnect the appliance from a power-point.

