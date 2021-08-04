Here’s All The Galaxy Buds 2 Info That Just Leaked

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked launch won’t have an awful lot of surprises left to unpack after nearly every forthcoming item has been leaked in one form or another.

The latest is the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds, for which Twitter user @SnoopyTech has shared specs and official imagery in black, white, purple, forest green, and yellow.

Australian pricing is expected to be in the $300 range.

%name Heres All The Galaxy Buds 2 Info That Just Leaked %name Heres All The Galaxy Buds 2 Info That Just Leaked

 

Below are the specs, according to the leak.

Galaxy Buds2 Specs:

Bluetooth 5.2
Battery: 61mAh per Bud and 472 mAh Case.
Glossy finish
Ambient Sound/ANC
3 Mics
18h with ANC (5 + 13 in the Case)
28h without ANC (8+ 20 in the Case)
55 min Battery with 5min Charging
Qi Charging
Two speakers 11 mm Woofer + 6.5 mm Tweeter
IPX7

728x90 TCL Mini LED FUll Array Heres All The Galaxy Buds 2 Info That Just Leaked
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Heres All The Galaxy Buds 2 Info That Just Leaked
en us WD Black Banners Portfolio 728x90 Heres All The Galaxy Buds 2 Info That Just Leaked
ARL0433 Arlo VDB WF Banner A 728x90 V3 scaled Heres All The Galaxy Buds 2 Info That Just Leaked
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Heres All The Galaxy Buds 2 Info That Just Leaked
The Over ear Headphones 728x90 Heres All The Galaxy Buds 2 Info That Just Leaked
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Heres All The Galaxy Buds 2 Info That Just Leaked
728x90 Leaderboard Heres All The Galaxy Buds 2 Info That Just Leaked
One Clear Cable 728x90 Heres All The Galaxy Buds 2 Info That Just Leaked
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Heres All The Galaxy Buds 2 Info That Just Leaked
Previous Post

Google Leaked Its Own Nest Security Cameras

REVIEW: $499 Polaroid TV Comes With World's Best OS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Review: Razer Delivers Heavy-Duty Headset With The Man O’War
in 'Gaming Hardware'
IFA 2019: Jabra Launch 4th-Gen Elite 75t Earbuds
in 'News'
Nintendo Unveils New Adjustable Charging Stand For Switch
in 'Gaming Hardware'