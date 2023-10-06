Hewlett-Packard Launches HP Envy Move PC

The new HP Envy Move PC is a 23.8-inch all-in-one desktop PC was designed so it can be moved around a home or workplace without worrying about charging points, and though the 6-cell 83 Wh battery only lasts about 4 hours, the included 90W power adapter offers a 50% charge in 45 minutes.

The design includes a handle and a self-deploying, durability-tested “kickstand” that holds the screen upright so that it can be placed in different locations easily.

The new desktop comes with a back pocket where users can store the bundled wireless keyboard, which includes an integrated touchpad, allowing consumers to go mouse-free if they wish.

The HP Envy Move PC also features a QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display, up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, adaptive surround sound speakers from B&O, and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory with around 1TB of storage, depending on what the consumer chooses.

If a user wants to make a video call, the HP Wide Vision 5MP camera is integrated and has a manual shutter control for added privacy.

For the connectivity of the PC, it has a single USB Type-A 10Gbps port, one USB Type-C 10Gbps port, and one HDMI Video.

The HP Envy Move PC is available to buy in the States on the HP.com website, but Australia pricing and launch have not yet been announced.

