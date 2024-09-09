Highlights From CEDIA 2024

The CEDIA 2024 Expo in Denver, Colorado, has wrapped up for another year.

Consisting of an overlapping three-day conference and three-day exhibition, CEDIA is focused on tech for the home, from advancements in architecture and design, to security, audio visual setups and custom integration.

Here are some highlights from the event.

Screen Shot 2024 09 09 at 10.12.30 am Highlights From CEDIA 2024
Barry Sonnenfeld. Image: CEDIA.

Film director Barry Sonnenfeld (Get Shorty, Men In Black, The Addams Family, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events) gave the keynote address and, according to reports, he didn’t hold back.

“Technology is both good and bad, but here’s the evil: HDR sucks,” Sonnenfeld said, per CEPro. “I don’t have to tell you how bad Motionflow and CineMotion are. I don’t even know why they’re on any television. They suck.”

CEPro said that “in between jabs at complicated TV menus and smart TV operating systems, Sonnenfeld continued his offensive at new display technologies, essentially saying 8K has no business being used for watching anything other than sports”.

“I admit that 4K viewing of sports is a game changer, and I’ll even grant you that the higher the resolution, the better it is, specifically as it relates to sports,” Sonnenfeld said. “4K electronic resolution is not pretty. It’s contrasty, super sharp and shows every pore on an actor’s face or layers of makeup covering those pores.”

Screen Shot 2024 09 09 at 10.12.16 am Highlights From CEDIA 2024
CEDIA 2024.

Meanwhile, TechRadar has compiled a Best of CEDIA 2024 list.

Products awarded include the Epson QL7000 3LCD projector.

“Epson has dramatically changed up its projector line for 2024, showing a trio of new Q-Series models at CEDIA Expo 2024,” said the site. “All projectors provide significantly boosted brightness over previous Epson 4K home theatre projectors, with the QL7000 being the brightness champ at 10,000 ANSI lumens.”

Sony’s Bravia Projector 9 debuted at CEDIA and TechRadar says it was “well worth the wait”.

Screen Shot 2024 09 09 at 10.14.28 am Highlights From CEDIA 2024
CEDIA 2024 OLED panel.

Also awarded was the Kaleidescape Strato V Movie Player: “Systems from Video player/server manufacturer Kaleidescape can be found everywhere at CEDIA Expo in demos from companies ranging from LG and JVC to JBL and Sony. 

“Previously, Kaleidescape systems were a pricey playback option compared to streaming with an Apple TV 4K or playing discs on the best 4K Blu-ray players. What’s different about the new Strato V is that it’s a standalone player with enough onboard storage to hold 10 movies in 4K downloaded from the Kaleidescape Movie Store.”

 

Screen Shot 2024 09 09 at 10.14.55 am Highlights From CEDIA 2024
CEDIA 2024.

Rave Pubs also covered CEDIA 2024 and reporter Steph Beckett said she had “a lot of fun at the Stealth Audio and the Waterfall Audio booths. I’m no AV genius. But I love the art of audio and I love to watch people seemingly bend physics to accomplish what they want. I was very impressed by Waterfall’s Niagara line …”

Projector Central had nice things to say about AWOL Vision Vanish TV, the Barco Residential Heimdall 1DLP 4K RGB Laser Projector and the Epson QB1000 3LCD Laser Projector, among other products.

