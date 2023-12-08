Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

It’s been rumoured for years that Apple has plans for an iPhone that ditches Dynamic Island, placing the selfie camera and FaceID tech beneath the glass. However, despite Android phones adopting the design, it seems to be a long way away for Apple.

In 2022, some experts claimed that a full display could arrive with the iPhone 16, however others suggested it could take several more iPhone iterations before the change is made.

The latest development claims an Apple supplier in South Korea has started to develop an under-display camera (UDC), which could lead to the highly anticipated phone.

%name Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027

UDC technology isn’t easy as the has be a way of getting an adequate amount of light to the sensor. To overcome such an obstacle, the supplier is working on a “freedom optic” multiple lens system. According to sources, this “can reduce optical aberrations and increase the light intensity ratio around the optical module to improve peripheral image quality.”

It’s been suggested that as a stepping stone, Apple will start by placing the FaceID beneath the screen, possibly with the iPhone 17 Pro expected in 2025. This would allow the models to replace the Dynamic Island for a smaller cutout for the camera, before heading towards a full display two years later.

However, none of this has been confirmed, meaning the plan could definitely change.

TGE 612123 AE OB 728x90px EN US Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027
728x90 Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027
728x90 Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027
Uniden Uniden AppCamSoloPro2k BonusMay 2023 728x90 1 Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027
ARLO x MIGRATION 728x90px Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027
PN64 4Square Media 728x90 1 Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027
Previous Post

Are Amazon Echo Frames Worth $588?

iOS 17.2 To Upgrade NameDrop Feature

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IFA 2018: Lenovo Unveils New Yoga & Chromebooks For Oz
Samsung Adds Fancy New Colour For Galaxy Tab S7 & S7+
eBay Takes On Amazon With Free Unlimited Delivery & Returns In Oz