Hisense 2025 TV’s To Get New Processor & 4 HDMI 2.1 Ports

TV retailers in Australia are set to benefit, with several TV brands set to expand the amount of HDMI 2.1 ports that will be available in 2025 model TV’s.

At CES 2025 ChannelNews was told that the game changer is a new MediaTek  Pentonic 800 chip processor that allows the likes of Hisense, Sony, TCL and Philips to roll out new TV’s housing the new processor.

Both Samsung and LG TV’s will also have the new HDMI standard with both South Korean Companies using their own processors.%name Hisense 2025 TVs To Get New Processor & 4 HDMI 2.1 Ports

MediaTek’s new Pentonic 800 processor that is being used by a multitude of TV brands =will feature four or three full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports. Currently, only LG and Samsung offer four HDMI 2.1 bandwidth ports in their TVs.

Currently TV manufacturers  Hisense, Philips, Sony and TCL, use current model  MediaTek processors including the Pentonic 1000 or 700, these chips are limited to two HDMI 2.1 ports (plus two HDMI 2.0 ports).

Mid 2024 MediaTek announced the Pentonic 800 chip – to succeed Pentonic 700 – stating that it “supports up to 4 high-speed video/audio input interfaces”.

At CES Hisense confirmed that some of its 2025 models will feature four HDMI 2.1 ports.Hisense TV PC 1 scaled Hisense 2025 TVs To Get New Processor & 4 HDMI 2.1 Ports

Australian management also confirmed that unlike Hisense USA who are going the Google TV operating system and their new Gemini AI offering the local Hisense subsidiary is sticking with the Hisense Veda software.

“MediaTek is working closely with Hisense, which is using the MediaTek Pentonic 800 to leverage MiraVision Pro as part of Hi-View, creating a technology synergy that enhances and supports Hi-View functionalities,” a MediaTek executive claimed.

