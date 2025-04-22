Hisense Ditches Google TV and AI in Favour of VEDA and OpenAI

Hisense Australia has announced a new range of premium and value TVs running its house brand VEDA operating system, as opposed to Google TV which is being used by Hisense USA for their 2025 TV range.

Channel News also understands that the company is using Open AI as opposed to Google’s AI offering.

The new range comes days after Samsung and LG also announced new TVs for the Australian market.

Hisense’s 2025 ULED range spans from A$1,199 for the 50-inch U6QAU PRO to A$9,999 for the flagship 100-inch U8QAU Mini-LED Pro.

The lineup covers three tiers: the entry-level U6QAU PRO, mid-range U7QAU, and premium U8QAU – each now offering a 100-inch option for the first time.

Hisense’s 2025 ULED range features updated picture processing via its Hi-View Engine PRO, included in the U7 and U8 models. The chip uses real-time AI to adjust contrast, colour, and motion handling on the fly. These models also incorporate Quantum Dot panels, expanded local dimming, and improved upscaling.

The top-end U8QAU comes with some of the most advanced specs in the lineup, including peak brightness up to 5000 nits, over 3000 local dimming zones, and a Dolby Atmos 4.1.2 speaker system with tuning by audio brand Devialet. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and features a Mini-LED Pro display panel.

Aimed at gamers and sports fans, the U7QAU includes a native 165Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support across four ports, and Dolby Vision Gaming. FreeSync Premium Pro is also supported for reduced lag and smoother visuals.

The U6QAU PRO, now part of the ULED lineup for the first time, serves as the entry-level option. It includes features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Adaptive, a 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync compatibility.

All models in the range run on the company’s VIDAA U9 operating system, which replaces Google TV in Australia. The platform supports local and international streaming apps.

The U6 and U7 series are available now through Australian retailers, while the rest of the range, including new 100-inch models, will be available from 1 May.